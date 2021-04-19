Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place around 11:28 a.m. on Monday.

Police said that a 2012 Yamaha Zuma motorcycle and a 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer were traveling westbound next to each other on River Road and approaching Beech Tree Road when the Yamaha hit the side of the Peterbilt. Police said that the motorcycle then hit a 2020 Ford Transit van that had been stopped on Beech Tree Road waiting to turn onto River Road.

The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Babak Roboubi of Bethesda, died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the van, 33-year old Bobbie Evans, III of Baltimore and 39-year-old Bafoday Tunkara of Silver Spring, respectively, were not injured.

Police ask that anyone with information about this crash call 240-773-6620 as they continue their investigation.