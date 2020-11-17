Police investigate fatal accident in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg Monday night.

Police responded to the crash at 6:33 p.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of a 2008 Audi Q7 was travelling east on Darnestown Road when they crossed the center median and continued moving east into the oncoming westbound lanes. Police say the car crossed back over the median into the eastbound lane and struck a tree.

Police identified the driver as Jonathan Davis, 35, of Washington DC. The crash is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.