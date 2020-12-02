Police investigate death on Aspen Hill hiking trail

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was found in Aspen Hill.

According to a report from police, the body was found on the Matthew Henson Trail near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue.

MCP conducting death investigation along Matthew Henson Trail (near Georgia Ave/Hewitt Ave) in Aspen Hill after male discovered deceased in the creek along the trail.



Initial call received at 11:57 am.



Updates posted as info is confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 2, 2020