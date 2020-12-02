ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was found in Aspen Hill.
According to a report from police, the body was found on the Matthew Henson Trail near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- ACPD solves cold case rape series nearly 30 years later
- No. 11 WVU hoops gets early shot at top against No. 1 Gonzaga
- Police investigate death on Aspen Hill hiking trail
- Liberty QB Malik Willis tests positive for COVID, according to report
- These states have the highest COVID-19 death rates this week
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App