Police investigate car collision in Montgomery County

Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a car collision on southbound I-95 before I-495 Capital Beltway.

Officials report serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

