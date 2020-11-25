Police investigate ATM robbery in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the robbery of an adult male at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the area of 8500 block of Georgia Avenue on Saturday, October 3 around 8:15 p.m.

According to officials, the victim, a 32-year-old male was withdrawing money from an ATM in downtown Silver Spring when the suspect approached the victim, assaulted him, and stole the cash he had just withdrawn. The victim sustained cuts to his mouth and face during the assault and was treated at the scene by Fire and Rescue personnel.

Detectives have released video surveillance of the incident and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The ATM surveillance camera shows the suspect as he robbed the victim. Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.