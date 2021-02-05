Police investigate armed robbery of Silver Spring Papa John’s Pizza shop

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police released video footage Friday of three armed suspects robbing a Pappa John’s Pizza shop on January 31.

The suspects entered the shop located at 1133 East West Highway around 2:30 p.m. brandishing guns.

The suspects stole personal property and an undisclosed amount of cash from the robbery, but police say this wasn’t their only robbery that day.

“It was committed by three suspects who also were involved in robberies in Prince George’s County and Washington D.C.,” MCPD Spokesperson Rebecca Innocenti said. “We’re working with those law enforcement agencies, hoping to get the public’s help to identify these suspects.”

Police say the suspects are still at large and anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.