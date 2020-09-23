Police investigate armed carjacking in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department are investigating an armed carjacking that took place on Saturday in the Silver Spring area.

Officials arrived to the 8600 block of Cedar Street in response to a report of a stolen vehicle. An adult male making Amazon deliveries was confronted by two Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, both suspects were armed with a handgun, officials say.

According to officials, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Major Crime Division at 240-773-5100. Individuals that want to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Crime Solvers are offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.