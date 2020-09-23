Police investigate armed carjacking in Downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed carjacking which took place September 19 in downtown Silver Spring.

According to police, a man left his vehicle unlocked and running in the 8700 block of Colesville Road while running errands.

Police report when the man returned to his car, he saw a black male wearing a red jacket enter the driver’s side of the car and a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt standing near the passenger side. The victim stated to police he confronted the man in the driver’s seat and the suspect displayed a gun and threatened him. The men then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

Detectives report the victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied Sunday, September 20, on Anacostia Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information about this armed carjacking is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Callers may remain anonymous. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The Montgomery County Police Department released a set of safety tips for members of the community to lower their risk of becoming victims of auto theft: