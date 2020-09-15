UPDATE: Police investigate a robbery at Hagerstown bank

Update: WDVM just contacted Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, investigative Service Commander of Hagerstown Police Department, she said the investigation is still ongoing but they do have a suspect.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hagerstown Police Department are investigating an Robbery at M&T bank on Dual Highway that happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.
Police say there was an “emergency situation” at the bank but have not disclosed any further information. This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more from police.
