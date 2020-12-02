Police investigate an attempted armed robbery in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery of the Silver Hot Dog food truck located at 1112 Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring on October 12.
Officials have released surveillance video that pictures a male suspect that police are still working to identify.
Anyone with any information about this suspect or this attempted armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
