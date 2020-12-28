Police investigate an armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven located at 5114 River Road in Bethesda on Saturday, December 19 at approximately 6:09 a.m.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store and approached an employee who was behind the counter. The suspect revealed a handgun and threatened the employee while demanding cash. Officials say the employee complied with the suspect’s demands, the suspect then fled the store. A Chevrolet sedan is suspected to be a vehicle involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this armed robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

