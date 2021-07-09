Police investigate a double shooting in Silver Spring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 40-year-old male and a 26-year-old male that occurred in the area of 8800 block of Lanier Drive in Silver Spring on Wednesday, June 30.

Police responded to the location listed above around 2:30 am to reports of a shooting and located a 40-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. According to police, the victim stated that he was shot during a robbery. Officers then discovered a 26-year-old male victim in a nearby residence suffering from a gunshot wound as well. Officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are currently unaware of whether or not the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. Anonymous callers may contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).