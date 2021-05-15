Police investigate 7-Eleven robbery in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police released surveillance pictures Friday of a man robbing a convenience store in Gaithersburg.

Police say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

In surveillance pictures, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven located on Kentlands Boulevard.

He allegedly approached the employee, displayed a knife and a note, demanded money, and then fled on foot with the cash.

MCPD released these photos in hopes the public can identify this man. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the local authorities.