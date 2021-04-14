Police impersonator targeting Frederick County Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is warning residents about a person impersonating police.

This police impersonator has been making illegal traffic stops throughout Frederick County since last month. A recent encounter happened this past Sunday, April 11 on route 340 around 6 p.m. when a man in a black SUV wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black face covering and a black tactical vest pulled a driver over.

When the driver asked for the impersonators identification, the suspect went back to his vehicle and drove off with prescription pills he confiscated from the victim.

In an effort to assist county motorists, FCSO shared helpful tips of what to do if you are involved in a traffic stop:

If it is dark outside, pull over in a well-lit area.

Look for a uniform and if the officer is in plain clothes, look for some sort of agency identifier.

If there is no agency identifier, politely ask the officer for their proper identification.

If they don’t provide you the proper identification, ask if you can contact the police dispatch center to verify the stop.

Pay attention to what the officer is asking for (license, registration, proof of insurance).

Don’t get out of the vehicle, unless the officer is verified and has asked you to do so.

Lastly, trust your instinct; if the stop feels “off,” then contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 or 911.

If you have experienced a traffic stop like this within the county or have any information that could help, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046.