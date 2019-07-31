Police identify woman’s body found in neighbor’s yard

The woman's body has been transported to Baltimore for an autopsy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police have identified the 61-year-old woman found July 22 in her neighbor’s yard.

According to Officer Heather Aleshire, the woman was identified as Deidre Jean Howard.

The Hagerstown Police Department discovered the body in the 100 block of Randolph near North Locust Street.

Howard lived alone and foul play is not suspected at this point.

“They sent her body for an autopsy, the investigation looks to be that it’s an accidental death but the results of the autopsy are not completed,” Aleshire said.

“She had fell through the railing from the third floor. The railing had given way and she fallen to the ground 3 stories. We don’t know if she died and collapsed into the railing, and gave way or if she just fell through the railing accidentally,” said Chief Paul Kifer, with Hagerstown Police Department.

The woman’s body has been transported to Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.