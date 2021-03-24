UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal fuel truck crash on I-70

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State police have identified the truck driver involved in the fatal fuel crash on I-70, Tuesday evening.

According to officials, William J. Costigan, 57, of Damascus, Maryland, has been identified as the driver of the fuel truck and was declared deceased at the scene. Officials say Costigan’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified.

All lanes of I-70 remained closed for several hours due to the truck fire. Lanes were reopened around 9 pm. No further injuries reported.