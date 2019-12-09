Police identify body found in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body which was found over the weekend in Hagerstown.

Investigators say they responded to a wooded area on the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a body found.

Following an investigation, the body has been identified as 58-year-old James Harris.

Police have been unsuccessful with locating next of kin. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call police.

