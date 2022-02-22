Police ID victim from Lakeforest Mall stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police identified 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado of Gaithersburg as the victim killed in the Lakeforest Mall stabbing Monday morning.

For previous coverage from WDVM on this fatal stabbing click here.

Police responded to the mall at the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the area of the food court and found Maldonado suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Maldonado was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Maldonado was an employee at the T-Mobile inside the mall.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and this investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s).

Stick with WDVM 25 for the latest details on this developing story.