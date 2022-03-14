HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 p.m., a police car pulled onto the sidewalk and a person on a motor scooter.

In a news release, police said they were patrolling the area of Jonathan and Bethel Streets when they came across a man riding a scooter on W. Bethel St. The man pulled onto the sidewalk and began driving south on N. Jonathan St.

Police hit a man on a scooter with their car in Hagerstown.



The motor scooter driver, a 34-year-old Hagerstown man, was taken to Meritus Medical Center with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

While the situation is investigated, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. More information will be provided as it becomes available.