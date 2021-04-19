Police: Hagerstown woman on a run struck, killed by car

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman on a nighttime jog was struck and killed by a car Sunday night, Maryland State Police say.

Police say they responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the intersection of Leitersburg Pike and Marsh Pike, near the Emerald Square shopping center. Investigators say Jessica Nicole Lange, 37, was struck as she crossed Leitersburg Pike by a car traveling north.

Lange was transported to Meritus Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and the driver provided assistance.