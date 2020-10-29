Police give pursuit after Hagerstown man steals truck

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is in custody after stealing a truck in Cumberland and eventually crashing, Cumberland police say.

Police say that 38-year-old Antonio Jerome Rodney of Hagerstown, Maryland stole a 2020 Ford F-150 on Ford Avenue Wednesday. Police notified local agencies to locate the stolen truck, and it was soon spotted near Indian Springs traveling east on I-68, according to police.

Police gave chase, but the pursuit was called off because of Rodney’s reckless driving, according to Corporal Carly Hose of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Rodney crashed with another vehicle and then a light pole at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Maryland Route 63.

Update: After crashing the vehicle, Rodney fled on foot before being apprehended in the field to the rear of the Dollar General on the 16,000 block of National Pike in Hagerstown, MD.

Injuries were reported, but the number of injuries is unclear. Cpl. Hose confirmed that the driver of the struck vehicle was transported to Meritus Medical Center.

Rodney is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center. Allegany County issued a warrant for Rodney for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Rodney is being charged in Washington County with theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, and reckless endangerment. Additionally, Rodney faces charges from the Maryland State Police and Office of the Fire Marshall.

He has been denied bond.

Washington County Detention Center confirmed that no out of county paperwork has been served for other charges brought forth by Allegany County and that Washington County is serving as the detainer for Rodney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.