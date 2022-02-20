Police find man shot after crashing into residence

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 6900-block of Forest Terrace after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. Once on the scene, officers found an adult male dead after suffering a gunshot wound.

Police then found another man shot nearby. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Detectives do not have a suspect or motive in either case.

Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Information can also be shared with investigators by using P3 Tips app.