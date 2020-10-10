Police, faith organizations host community building events

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – A national event was hosted this weekend with local faith organizations and police officers hosting community events to break down barriers.

The Faith and Blue weekend kicked off across the country including several Maryland cities, hoping to spark discussion on the polarizing topic of policing.

Angela Cooper of Living Word International said she coordinated her event with Montgomery County Police as a way to break down barriers and dispel misconceptions about police and the church.

“So we want to demystify and let them know that the police are here for the community,” Cooper said. “The church is here for the community.”

Lieutenant Eric Bunting with Montgomery County Police said events like this give an opportunity for questions and dialogue, even about the tough topics regarding police and race relations.

“I enjoy the tough questions, all the good conversations,” Bunting said. “And at the end of the day we have a good understanding, and hopefully I’ve made that person’s perception about us better and positive.”

Reverend Markel Hutchins founded the program and said Faith and Blue Weekend is just the beginning as they take steps towards bettering community relationships.

“That’s what Faith and Blue weekend is all about. Law enforcement seeing the humanity of the people they’re policing and people in communities seeing the humanity in our law enforcement professionals,” Hutchins said. “That must happen if we are to move from this place, this dark place in American history.”

Reverend Hutchinson said their organization is already making plans for further events as they look for quarterly community programs to spark conversation between police and the people they’re asked to protect and serve.