Police discover woman’s body at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Law Enforcement Agencies discovered a woman’s body at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, Maryland on Saturday, June 12 and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

According to officials, the cause of death is still pending and it is unclear how long the body was there. Officials describe the woman as having long, dark hair with braids, and wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard, and red Nike shoes. Officials say she was also found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).