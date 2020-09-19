Police crack down on Montgomery County street racing

Gaithersburg, MD (WDVM) – Maryland State Police teamed up with Gaithersburg Police in a proactive approach to crack down on illegal street racing.

In a joint operation, State Troopers and Gaithersburg Police responded to citizen complaints of cars gathering in the area of MD 124 and I-270.

State Police Spokesperson Ron Snyder said the operation resulted in 28 traffic stops, 28 citations, 16 warnings, 10 safety equipment repair orders, 1 MVA referral and 2 criminal citations for disturbing the peace (modified exhaust systems).

“We wanted to have a presence out there to let people know that this type of behavior is not going to be tolerated,” Snyder said. “We want people to feel safe on Maryland roads.”

Snyder said the operations follow Labor Day efforts from police as they maintain a presence in areas of 270 and within Gaithersburg.

The efforts of programs like “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night” resulted in over 200 traffic stops, over 150 citations and 10 arrests.