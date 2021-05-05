Police continue to investigate suspect now wanted for 2 armed bank robberies in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate an armed robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank in Potomac that occurred on April 14 and May 3.

Officials believe that the same suspect committed both robberies and have released surveillance video of the male suspect from the May 3 robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.