Police continue to investigate January homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in making an arrest in an unsolved homicide that happened earlier this year.

The victim is 38-year-old Russell Troy Huggan who was shot and killed on January 4 in his Germantown, Maryland apartment located at the 20000 block of Frederick Road.

Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s).