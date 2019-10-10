Police: Construction worker killed, avoid W Washington St and Burhans Blvd

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two construction workers were struck during a collision between a pickup truck and SUV at the intersection of West Washington Street and Burhans Blvd. One worker has died, Hagerstown Police said.

According to police, the accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They are asking the public to avoid the area. Police report the truck was driving eastbound and the SUV was driving northbound when they collided at the intersection.

Police say charges are pending, and the area is closed for an unknown period of time. At least one driver was taken to Meritus with serious injuries.

2:05 p.m. Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on West Washington St and Burhans Blvd.

