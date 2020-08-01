Police chase that crosses over two states, driver hospitalized

The driver is charged with multiple counts of assault.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — A man is recovering at the Frederick Health Hospital after a police chase that crossed over two states.

The Frederick Maryland Barrack assisted the Jefferson County, West Virginia Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle pursuit.

JCSO advised the suspect, in Chevrolet Corvette, was traveling on US 340 toward Maryland.

Prior to troopers arriving in the area, the suspect turned around and went back into West Virginia.

The chase lasted several hours, continuing onto Mountville Road, when he rammed into the police patrol vehicles five times.

While on Mountville Road, police finally cornered the suspect, Norman Vincent Eric Ulvi.

FCSO were then able to get the Chevrolet stopped in front of 4044 Mountville Road, Jefferson, MD 21755. Where Ulvi was taken into custody and transported to Frederick Health Hospital for precautionary due to the multiple collisions.

Ulvi is currently being charged with multiple counts of assault.