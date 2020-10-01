Police charge suspect with second-degree rape in downtown Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged a suspect with second-degree assault and rape of an adult female in downtown Wheaton.

Officers responded to a report of sexual assault on Tuesday at approximately 11:40 pm that occurred in the Wheaton Central Business District. After an investigation Detectives determined that the victim was walking in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive when the suspect, Christopher Xavier Green approached her. Officials say the victim tried to walk in a different direction but Green grabbed her upper arm and touched her inappropriately. Green then forced the victim to a nearby secluded area and raped her.

The victim was able to break away from Green and filed a police report. Officials say DNA from the scene matched the DNA of Green and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials say Green was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

Anyone with any further information on this incident or who believes they have been victimized by Green is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story and will be updated.