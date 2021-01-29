Police: Boy, 12, driving stolen car struck officer, fled

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy driving an alleged stolen vehicle struck a Maryland police officer and fled the scene, leaving the officer with a broken leg.

Prince George’s County Police say the incident started when officers made two traffic stops on two vehicles around 1 a.m. Friday. D.C. police say the boy was driving one of the cars and suddenly reversed, striking the officer and pinning him between another vehicle, before fleeing the scene. WTOP-FM reports police gave chase and the boy was later caught. D.C. police say the officer suffered a broken leg and possibly a broken foot. The boy was arrested and also hospitalized.

