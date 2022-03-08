The Hagerstown Police Department is now asking residents in downtown Hagerstown to submit any photos or videos of off-road vehicle drivers to a new virtual portal.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police has been trying to curb reckless off-road vehicle riders downtown for the last few years. With more frequent incidents over the last few months, they are asking for the public’s help to stop the riders.

HPD has created a virtual portal where neighbors can submit photos or videos of the riders to try and curb these off-road vehicles. The department says they are especially interested in knowing any locations where these vehicles are being kept.

A couple who lives downtown told WDVM the riders go by their home every night, and they want it to stop. Kevin Sweeney was confused as to why HPD has not been able to identify or even confiscate the vehicles.

Kevin Sweeney and his wife, Olha Palych, are tired of hearing the vehicles speed by their home at around 10 p.m. every night. While they personally haven’t submitted any pictures or videos yet, they will if they capture any in the future. Sweeney says it’s his civic duty.

Submissions can remain anonymous, and HPD is also asking for the time and location where the pictures or videos were taken. To submit any photos or videos, please visit the official submission portal.