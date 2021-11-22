Police asking for help in finding armed robbery suspect in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department are turning to our help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

A man allegedly stole from the Lowes on Shank Farm Way in Hagerstown. Police said that one of the cashiers tried to stop him, but the suspect pulled a knife and threaten them. The cashier was unable to grab the items. But fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said if you know any information about the identity of the suspect, you can call them at (301) 790-3200.

