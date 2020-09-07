Police ask for public’s help in Montgomery Village homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting in Montgomery Village early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Police say one of their officers was responding to an unrelated call just before 6 a.m. when he found 37-year-old Mark Earl Leonard Webb lying unconscious in a parking lot along Willow Creek Drive.

The officer called for help and tried to perform live saving measures, but Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and police don’t yet have a suspect in custody. They’re asking for the public to help fill in the missing details.

“We’re urging the public, anyone with information about this homicide, anyone who’s been in the area, who lives in the area, who saw anything suspicious to please come forward to the police department. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant they might think it is, we’re asking people to come forward with that information,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti of the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say the best way to get in touch with investigators is to call the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Montgomery County.

