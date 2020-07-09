Police arrested over 20 people allegedly involved in drug trafficking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The suspected leader of a drug trafficking organization has been arrested.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, led by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, identified and arrested the suspect allegedly involved in the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and the trafficking of firearms from New York to Allegany County, Maryland.

The year-long investigation resulted in the arrest of Juerbar Otis Thomas, 43, of Cumberland. Police said he is formerly from Bronx, N.Y. and was indicted by an Allegany County Grand Jury on 64 drug-related offenses.

Police suspect Thomas received drugs from New York and distributed those drugs in Maryland and West Virginia.

Officials said they found over $200,000 worth of drugs when they executed search warrants in May.

The drugs they recovered included more than 1,200 grams of fentanyl with a street value of more than $192,000, more than 99 grams of heroin with a street value of almost $16,000 and more than 475 grams of cocaine with a street value of more than $47,500, police said.

“Our investigators believe it will significantly impact the availability of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other opioids in the Allegany County region. So they’re excited about the success of this operation and look forward to successful prosecutions,” said Maryland State Police Office of Media Communications, Greg Shipley.

