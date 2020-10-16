Police arrest suspect in stabbing, still searching for additional suspect

Frederick Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a September stabbing along South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection to a September stabbing.

According to the police department, officers arrested 19-year-old Jajuan Anderson Wednesday afternoon at about 3:45 p.m. Investigators gathered information that Anderson was inside a home along Hillcrest Drive. Officers patrolled the residence and arrested Anderson when he was spotted exiting the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson in connection to a stabbing on September 20th along South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue. The victim suffered wounds to the back and was flown to a trauma center. Officers say he survived.

Police continue to search for a second suspect in the incident, 27-year-old Ricky Wooten.

“We’ve been focusing on other areas of the city but we just have not located [Wooten] up to this point,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department. “We think there’s a good chance he’s still in the city, just not frequenting areas he used to.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Mr. Wooten is asked to contact police at 301-600-2102.

Det. Wolfe is the primary investigator; she can be reached at 240-549-4450. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines: