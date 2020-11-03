Police arrest hit and run suspect in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police has arrested and charged a suspect with criminal offenses that include possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, and second-degree assault for assaulting a 3rd District officer.

Officers say Mario J Rios, age 21, a witness reported a hit-and-run. Rios allegedly drove a Dodge Caravan into a parked vehicle on Silver Spring Avenue, drove off, and parked approximately two blocks away in an apartment parking lot located at 8115 Schrider Street. According to officers, the witness then observed the driver exit the vehicle and walk away.

Rios is being held without bond at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.