SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department have arrested and charged a suspect with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Officers say on Sunday around 10:28 pm they were flagged down by a resident that reported a driver that appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. Officers arrived at the intersection of Coleville Road at Wayne Avenue and observed Romane J. Webb stopped at the traffic light and report he appeared to be passed out behind the wheel.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Police arrest driver for handgun possession in Downtown Silver Spring
- Washington Monument will reopen to the public this week
- Search effort for runaway emu ends in somber rescue
- Body found inside Fairfax County apartment, police investigating
- Suspect steals, crashes Park Police cruiser in Olney
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App