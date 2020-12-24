Police are investigating an armed carjacking and abduction of two delivery men

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The College Park Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region is investigating an armed carjacking and abduction of two delivery men that occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

Officials say the two victims are not being identified at this time. The two victims were delivering packages throughout Maryland and operating a yellow Freightliner box truck at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries to the police from the victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Police are specifically looking for anyone who may have witnessed a black Durango or SUV and a black sedan on the inner loop of I-495 in the College Park area with a yellow box truck on the right shoulder between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. this morning. Callers are able to remain anonymous.