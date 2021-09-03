Police are investigating a double homicide in Prince George’s County

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in the 4600 block of Suitland Road on Thursday, September 2.

According to the police department, officers were called to the location around 11:30 p.m. Once on the scene, they found two adult men who had been shot. The men were inside of an apartment suffering trauma and were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal Shooting: We are on the scene of a double fatal shooting in the 4600 block of Suitland Road in Suitland. pic.twitter.com/F5F6UgrOZv — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 3, 2021

Detectives are working to establish a motive and name any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on a mobile device to submit information. There is a cash reward being offered.