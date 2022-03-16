HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many would say that St. Patrick’s day was the last holiday people participated in before the coronavirus shut down the country.

But now, restrictions are lifting and the world is returning back to normal and that includes local businesses, like Benny’s Pub, is preparing for the Irish holiday.

“These days have been a little bottled or different, not quite as fun and this year is off to a great start. Everyone’s out and being safe and having a good time again and we’re happy to have St. Patty’s day drinkers and eaters, manager of Benny’s Pub,” Billy Skomski explained.

Before everyone sets out to have the fun, Maryland State Police will be increasing patrols.

“We will have additional patrols from all 23 of our barracks across the state and we’ll be utilizing those units along with our state police and our impaired driving reduction effort team will be out there and will be utilizing those resources where we feel there might be an increasing chance of impaired driving or aggressive driving crashes,” Maryland State Police, Ron Snyder explained.

Police are also asking people to utilize any rideshare apps to prevent any drunk driving from hitting the road.