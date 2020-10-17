Police: $35k+ in merchandise burglarized from Clarksburg Gucci outlet

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police has released surveillance footage of three suspects stealing over $35,000 worth of merchandise from a Gucci outlet at the Clarksburg Outlets.

Police report the robbery occurred around 3 a.m Monday, October 12 when suspects forced entry through a store window and began loading display merchandise into bags.

Rick Goodale of County Police said the suspects wore gloves, hoods, and masks, but police are hoping someone in the community might be able to identify them.

“They appear to come in with garbage bags and immediately just begin cleaning off the shelves and loading up the garbage bags. So it appears they came in with a plan of what they wanted to target and attack,” Goodale said. “They were in and out in less than two minutes.”

Goodale said a reward of up to $10,000 dollars could be available for anyone able to provide information on this case that leads to an arrest.