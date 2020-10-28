POLICE: $1.5 million lost in Montgomery County phone scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Twenty victims have been scammed out of $1.5 million since June and Montgomery County Police say a telephone scam is to blame.
According to police, some of the victims have said the scammers told them they had been identified as part of a drug-smuggling operation.
Those scammers are posing as law enforcement over the phone, threatening to arrest and prosecute those on the other end of the line if they don’t pay a fine by mailing cash, sending a wire transfer, or bit-coin.
MCPD has released audio from one of those calls.
Police say you should call the non-emergency police line to file a report if you receive a call like this.
