Playground in honor of sisters completes phase one

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — When a family lost their twin daughters in a fire, they decided to honor the girls with a project the community could enjoy.

When they lost the two young girls in 2013, the family decided to create a theme park of sorts.

After years of hard work, the Sophie and Madigan Park has officially completed phase one: Fantasy Land. It is Disney World themed and is accessible to all children regardless of limitations.









“Our girls were so young, and so loved by our community. We just really felt the need to make sure that their spirits and their kindness was reflected and in whatever we did to honor them,” said Chrissi Lillard, founder of the Sophie & Madigan Playground.

Organizers made it their mission to ensure the park is accessible to all children. The park has three phases. Each side will have a different theme with various amenities.

Although a third is complete, the park will not be open to the public until the last two phases are finished.

Organizers say they are 50% of the way to their fundraising goal and hope to be fully open by the spring, but they need public help.

