Planning and Zoning Committee set to expand Rural Legacy Area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — You can look but you can’t touch, the Washington County Department of Planning and Zoning is expanding its Rural Legacy Area.

During a board of county commissioners meeting, representatives from the planning and zoning department requested rural legacy expansion which would include 12,601 acres of land contiguous to the existing RLA. According to the land preservation planner, Chris Boggs, now that the county has approved of the expansion, he will submit a grant application including the expansion area in February.

Rural Legacy Area is land that will be considered untouchable to new developments or subdivisions. According to Boggs, he hopes residents will continue to appreciate the scenery around the county. Yearly, the department submits a request to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for funds to purchase easements in the county’s RLA.

Boggs added, the expansion would occur in June 2020 and take effect during fiscal year 2021.