Planned power outage scheduled for Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County officials announced a planned power outage for the town of Williamsport.

The event will only impact properties inside town limits and work will begin at 8 a.m. The scheduled outage is set for Wednesday, July 31 to upgrade electrical service. According to county officials, this is the second of three planned power outages.

With warm temperatures ahead later this week, the Washington County Division of Emergency Services will be setting up a cooling center at 2 Brandy Drive in Williamsport, Maryland.

People are encouraged to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as well as charge cellphones.