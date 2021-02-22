Pittsburgh man claims $2 million lottery win from Hagerstown after storm setbacks

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A Pittsburgh man was finally able to claim his prize after drawing a $2 million prize-winning ticket with ‘Power Play’ at a Hagerstown AC&T.

The 54-year-old delayed his trip twice to Maryland Lottery’s Baltimore headquarters thanks to brutal winter storms, but he successfully claimed his prize from the Jan. 20 drawing Friday.

“I’m looking forward to a nap and paying off some bills,” the man said, no longer worried about losing the precious ticket.

‘Third Time’s the Charm’ was the alias used to claim the prize. The man, a transportation worker, only checked his ticket after his girlfriend mentioned he might have traveled through town on business. To his disbelief, the Powerball ticket in his pocket was a winner.

According to a press release, ‘Third Time’s the Charm’ told Lottery officials that he plans to save most of his prize. He and his girlfriend are building a future together, he said, and the windfall is just the thing to make their dreams a reality.

The AC&T on Hopewell Road in Hagerstown that sold the ticket got a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery.

What about the Lonaconing jackpot? That $731.1 million jackpot-winning ticket sold at Coney Market hasn’t been claimed, according to Maryland Lottery.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball jackpot history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.