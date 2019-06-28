Pittman Solar One, LLC receives PILOT agreement

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — With another solar farm in the works, project officials were approved of another PILOT agreement with Washington County.

Earlier this week, representatives from SGC LLC and Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC were in attendance during the request with county commissioners. The megawatt solar farm on 11 acres of farmland is located at 7900 Millstone Road, Hancock, Maryland. On Sept. 19, 2018, the Washington County Board of Zoning and Appeals approved its creation.

According to the county, the request will now allow the county to enter into an agreement with the owner of a facility for the generation of electricity that is located in the county for a negotiated payment by the owner in lieu of taxes on the facility.”

