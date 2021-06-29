Piedmont Airlines donates engine to PIA Hagerstown campus for student use

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Hagerstown Campus received an engine donation to use for teaching purposes. The donated airplane engine from Piedmont Airlines will give students a chance to get more hands-on learning experience with a popular engine model.

The engine is a Pratt & Whitney Canada Model PW 120 turboprop model — it is used in planes that take passengers from smaller airports to larger ones flying no more than 350 miles in a trip.

“It’s a very practical engine that they might see out in the field,” said Brenton Moore, an instructor at the PIA Hagerstown Campus.

The engine was used in aircraft as part of Piedmont’s former De Havilland Canada Dash 8 fleet. It will be used to teach students skills about mechanical components, gearbox disassembly and reassembly, bore scoping, and non-destructive testing.

Julio Lorenti, a student at the campus, said he wants to work at a local airport someday, and practicing with the engine will help make him more knowledgeable when he gets a job.

“This engine’s been being made since 1985 and it’s been proven to be a strong workhorse for lots of air carriers so it’s wonderful to be here at PIA learning to work on these engines that we’re going to potentially be able to work on in the future once we get into the actual career field,” said Lorenti.