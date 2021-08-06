PIA Hagerstown Campus to hold first in-person open house since pandemic started

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Hagerstown campus is holding its first in-person open house and campus tour since the pandemic started.

The open house will be on Saturday, August 7th starting at 11 am. PIA says the event comes as airplane maintenance jobs are in demand in the current job market due to an increase in plane travel, and a shortage of airframe and powerplant technicians. An estimated 192,000 aircraft maintenance technicians are in need from 2020-2039, according to the Boeing Technician Outlook, North America. The campus tour will give prospective students a closer look at the 16-month program and allow them to meet with faculty and current students.

“Why you would want to go in the field? You will never go hungry. You will always have a job the skills you’re going to learn in this school are going to be related to other industries wind, turbine engines, the railroad industry, amusement parks, just doing the rides,” said Butch Adams Campus Director PIA Hagerstown Campus.

Anyone can come to the open house but you are encouraged to pre-register on PIA’s website before showing up.